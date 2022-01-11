Homeless man dies in freezing cold temperatures

A 74-year-old homeless man died in Montreal last night as a cold front made its’ way through the city, with nighttime temperatures dipping below minus 20 degrees Celsius.
The man was located at a homeless camp in NDG near Highway 20 by Montreal police SPVM after they received a call about a possible case of hypothermia. The senior was later declared dead at the hospital. The coroner’s office is currently investigating his death.
The cold air mass gripping Montreal will hang around into the weekend, causing concern for those sleeping outdoors without proper shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.