Four high school students aged between 13 and 16 were asked to lower their pants for faculty members to search for vaping products at LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School.
Lester B. Pearson School Board issued a statement clarifying that students were not asked to lower their undergarments during the search on Friday.
The incident has sparked shock amongst parents asking if the strip search was necessary. Judy Kelley, Chairperson of the board assures that there was no “malicious intent” in the inspection.
Darren Becker, Communications Director, stressed that the term “strip search” should not be used to describe the incident, because students were only asked to lower their pants. The school board policy prohibits students from bringing illicit substances to school.
Lester B. Pearson School Board said they will investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.