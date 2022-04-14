A group of health care professionals from the Coalition for Quality Health and Social Services (CSSSQ) want Quebec to exclude health and social services from its plans to Bill 96. They made the request in an open letter to Premier Francois Legault.
The CSSSQ is concerned about the potential negative effects the reform laws could have on health and social services and said that the current version of the bill could put people’s lives at risk and deeply interfere in communication between client and health care providers.
"It is hard enough to understand information under stressful conditions, adding unnecessary barriers will only increase this risk and undermine providers' ability to deliver optimal care," said the letter.The reform of Bill 101 proposed that public services communicate in French with immigrants six months after they arrive in Quebec. The group said that under already stressful conditions for some patients, it will only add unnecessary barriers and increase the risk of impairing the providers’ ability to provide optimal care.
Dr. Suzanne Gagnon who works closely with refugees and co-founded the Refugee Health Clinic in Quebec City called the proposal ‘completely unrealistic.’ "It is a clientele that is vulnerable," she said. "Eighty per cent of them speak neither French nor English when they arrive.
Gagnon touched on that fact that a language barrier can severely affect essential communication between doctor and patient. She often must call an interpreter to speak English during her appointments to facilitate communication with newcomers. "If we have to talk about sensitive subjects such as mental health problems, children who have behavioural problems for which we should involve youth protection, depression, withdrawal of care; every word is important,” said Gagnon. “If the person half understands us, all this can go very wrong, lead to medical errors, even deaths."
While the group recognized the bill presents essential elements for the protection of the French language, it stressed that the health network be excluded as it risks violating the fundamental right of effective communication between citizens and healthcare providers.
