During a consultation with Quebec manufacturing companies on the subject of labor shortages, evidence was presented that half of difficult-to-fill job openings are high paying positions. The wages go from $20 to $29 an hour.
The consultation was organized by the Manufacturiers et exportateurs du Québec (MEQ) organization who connected with 401 companies in May and June. It was a consultation that also revealed that the hardest positions to fill are labourers, assemblers, operators, welders, mechanics, machinists, labourers, technicians and engineers.
The MEQ have proposed eight solutions to fix the labour shortage problem. It included increasing the immigration thresholds — an idea that received the most support.
A few of the other proposed solutions included automation and robotization, attracting young people, a wage tax credit and investments in training.
