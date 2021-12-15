Most young Canadians don’t believe in the prospect of becoming a homeowner because of real estate inflation, according to a recent survey conducted by Sotheby’s International Realty.
Because of the rising housing prices and cost of living, the next generation of homebuyers (Generation Z) will have more difficulty purchasing a home in their city of preference. More than 80 per cent of Canadians aged 18-28 worry they will not be able to afford a home and half have given up on the prospect of owning a family home – 34 per cent stating they have given up due to the real estate market's rising prices.
“It is clear from our research that while rising housing affordability challenges are top-of-mind for Canadian’s Generation Z homebuyers, the desire and demand for home ownership […] has not subsided from previous generations,” said Don Kottick, President and CEO of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.
A four-bedroom home in a Canadian suburb has gone up by 20 per cent over the past year. Housing prices will continue to steadily increase next year, according to Re/Max’s housing market outlook report.
Generation Z adults from Montreal and Calgary are the most optimistic in terms of owning their own home because of comparatively affordable real estate prices. Seventy-nine per cent of Montrealers think they will be able to afford a home in the city within their lifetime, compared to 82 per cent of Vancouver residents who worry they will not be able to afford a home in their community of choice. Fifty-two per cent of Toronto residents do not believe they will ever be able to buy a family home.
“The Next Generation in Canadian Housing: Generation Z Trends Report” is based on a survey of 1,502 Generation Z Canadians aged 18-28 in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal Metropolitan areas.
