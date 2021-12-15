Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. Low 1°C. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.