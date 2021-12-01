The unions representing Héma-Québec employees have announced a strike amid lack of action after two and half years of negotiations.
The five unions are part of the Federation of Health and social services FSSS affiliated with the CSN. Three strikes are in Montreal and two in Quebec City.
“On the one hand, we have an organization that continues to praise the work of its employees and their essential role, especially on November 17, when the organization received the Medal of the National Assembly. On the other hand, we, these same employees, are facing an employer who lacks respect for us and who is currently making no effort to renew our working conditions,” said Simon Poulin, spokesperson for the Héma-Québec unions.
The last salary increase for Héma-Québec employees was on April 1, 2018, obtained after 42 months of negotiations. That agreement expired on March 31, 2019. While the health sector has faced labor shortages, Poulin understands the pressure that is on Héma-Québec employees who seek a collective agreement that ‘recognizes their daily contributions.’
“As an organization {Héma-Québec}, it has a responsibility to respect and listen to the dedicated and committed employees on whom it can count day after day,” said Lucie Longchamps, Vice-president of the union. Longchamps is asking the employer to speed up negotiations.
Héma-Québec employees previously went on strike on Nov. 8 and 9.
