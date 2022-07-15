Montreal’s Grenadian community is demanding answers after at least 15 police officers crashed an outdoor fundraising event on Fête Nationale.
The barbeque fundraiser took place outside of Greenz restaurant in Lachine and was meant to raise funds for the Spice Island Cultural Festival.
About 15 officers from the SPVM the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Sûreté-Québec (SQ) showed up to the event in the evening according to Vice-President of the Spice Island Cultural Day Association of Quebec, Gemma Raeburn-Baynes who was present at the time.
Officers, including some from the specialized street gang unit Eclipse, claimed to have received a noise complaint. Raeburn-Baynes amongst others at the event did not understand why such a heavy police presence was needed and alleged that it was a classic case of racial profiling.
"If there was a noise, I can see sending one car with two police officers, check it out, tell us to turn down the music and go on your way," she said. When police were asked about the incident they cited the province wide CENTAURE strategy meant to tackle gun trafficking and violence. They allegedly left the scene without handing out any fines after speaking with the organizer of the event.
"In light of the CENTAURE strategy, police officers from the Eclipse unit, accompanied by partners with the Sûreté du Québec and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police conduct sporadic visits in different bars and and restaurants in the city," said an SPVM spokesperson.
Owner of Greenz Leon Charles said that police returned to his restaurant last weekend during the Spice Island Cultural Festival after party. "I definitely feel like we've been targeted because for no reason, a second time, you're showing up," said Charles who is looking forward to meeting one on one with police to discuss the matter.
