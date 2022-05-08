Government abandons plan to nationalize CHSLDs

Premier Francois Legault has announced that the government is abandoning the idea of nationalizing all private long-term care facilities (CHSLDs) saying it will be a ‘case by case’ basis.
"I think it's a case-by-case basis because there are private long-term care facilities that are providing excellent services, and there are long-term care facilities that are not providing good services," said Legault. "Either they improve their service, or we look at the possibility of nationalizing them."
The Premier mentioned the idea several times following the tragic event at the Herron CHSLD where 47 people died in 2020 due to the lack of health care staff at the start of the pandemic.
Legault was previously asked about his thoughts on the most recent Quebec Ombudsman report which cited serious shortcomings from public CHSLDs under the CIUSSS de l’Estrie, all of which remain unidentified. The report cited a lack of assistance to provide users food and water, and a lack of response to help users go to the bathroom.
"I have read the report," said Legault. "It is totally unacceptable. CIUSSS has been contacted.
Legault assured that the CIUSSS has an action plan in place to address all the problems mentioned in the report and said this situation will not tolerated by the government.
