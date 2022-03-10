Gas prices continue to climb in Quebec, as some stations surpass $2 per litre today with no signs of dropping.
The average price for gas in Montreal is $1.96/litre according to CAA-Quebec which recommends fuelling up at your own discretion.
This week’s trend in fuel prices follows last weekend as some gas stations also reached $2 per litre.
Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime asked the Legault government to stop charging sales tax on fuel on Tuesday morning after Alberta announced it will stop collecting fuel tax in April.
