The Federation of CEGEPs, represneting 48 schools, says in its brief to National Assembly hearings on the proposed expanded language law Bill 96 that francophone students should be able to attend English CEGEPS if they wish.
Bill 96 proposes to place a cap on francophone students attending English CEGEPs, because of a concern that francophone students will become "anglicized." Some politicians would like to see the same Bill 101 limits applied to elementary and high schools applied to CEGEPS as well, limiting access to those educated in English in Canada.
The federation's brief says coercing students regarding where they will attend CEGEP will not likely "foster ambition and a sense of belonging around the common language."
"CEGEPs are not the cause of anglicization in Quebec," the federation's brief says, adding that CEGEP students should also not have to take a French knowledge test.
The organization is also recommending the launching of a workshop on the issue of francophone attendance in English CEGEPs.
