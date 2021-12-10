Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland threatened U.S. lawmakers with tariffs over proposed tax credits for American built electric vehicles and said she would suspend parts of the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada) trade agreement.
In a letter, Freeland and International Trade Minister Mary Ng, said that they are concerned that certain provisions of the electric vehicle tax credits proposed in the Build Back Better Act violate the United States’ obligations under the USMCA.
"The proposal is equivalent to a 34 per cent tariff on Canadian-assembled electric vehicles," Freeland said in the letter. Freeland considers the proposal as a ‘significant threat’ to the Canadian automotive industry and a violation of the USMCA.
U.S lawmakers are proposing tax credits worth up to $12,500 USD to new electric vehicle buyers. The vehicles must be manufactured by unionized workers in the U.S.
The proposed tax measure could cause a major dislocation in the Canadian automotive industry.
