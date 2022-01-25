The self-proclaimed “Freedom Convoy” has raised $4.3 million from donors from around the world but GoFundMe has temporarily put the funds on hold.
“We require that fundraisers be transparent about the flow of funds and have a clear plan for how those funds will be spent,” said GoFundMe’s Director Rachel Hollis. The organization has put a temporary hold on the money awaiting proper documentation on how the funds will be distributed.
The GoFundMe page “Freedom Convoy 2022” is organized by Tamara Lich, the Secretary of Maverick, a federal western political party that strives for ‘greater fairness and self-determination’ for western Canadians. The money raised will allegedly go to paying fuel, food and lodging for participants travelling to Ottawa. The excess money will be donated to a Veteran’s organization of the donors choosing according to the fundraiser’s description.
“Trust me, we got this covered,” said Lich who confirmed that convoy organizers are working with GoFundMe to provide the necessary documentation to release the funds. For the time being, Lich encourages supporters to keep donating to the cause.
The “Freedom Convoy” plans to bring together truck drivers from across Canada and the United States to Ottawa to protest the new government requirement for essential workers to be fully vaccinated to cross the border.
The group said that they plan to protest at Parliament Hill until the new mandate is dropped for everyone’s individual rights and freedoms. “This is about getting rid of all mandates for all Canadians,” a source wishing to remain anonymous told The Suburban.
