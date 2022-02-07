Freedom Convoy leaves Quebec City but plans to return

Demonstrations in front of the national Assembly came to an end after a weekend of protesting COVID-19 public health measures.
All trucks vacated the area around the National Assembly around 5 p.m. Sunday after Quebec Police intervened. Some even arrived on horseback but were asked to leave immediately.
The Organizer of the Quebec City ‘Beauce’ convoy, Bernard Gauthier told protesters they could leave and then return in a couple of weeks at the end of the city’s annual Winter Carnival for an even ‘bigger’ protest. Gauthier said he understands truck drivers need to work during the week and he believes that the demonstration sent a clear message to Quebec Premier Francois Legault.
On Sunday, the SPVQ warned the vehicles parked on the main road that if they remained parked in a prohibited area, they would be subject to a fine or get towed if they refused to move. The SPVQ handed out 15 fines related to road safety and 17 for parking illegally on Saturday night.
A truck driver from the ‘Beauce’ convoy, Martin Ross, said that the convoy will head to Montreal if the province does not drop health restrictions.
Ottawa has since declared a state of emergency on the ninth day of protests in the capital.
