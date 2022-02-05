Freedom Convoy grows in Quebec City

Dozens of truckers have joined the ‘Freedom Convoy’ in Quebec City on the third day of protests to oppose public health measures in the capital.
The ‘Beauce’ convoy comprised of forty semi-trailers and trucks arrived in Quebec City around 10:15 a.m., and parked along René-Levesque Boul., forming a line nearly a kilometre long. The entire convoy stretched over four kilometres.
“We’ll continue demonstrating until we get our country back,” said one protester. The Freedom Convoy that began in Ottawa last week is still going strong and has inspired others to join in Toronto, Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Vancouver.
Organizer Bernard Gauthier told protesters to remain peaceful and respect the Quebec City police SPVQ and Sûreté du Quebec SQ present at the event to ensure there are no entries on National Assembly ground.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is not in support of the convoy, saying that he will not tolerate trucks preventing citizens from circulating. Quebec Mayor Bruno Marchand echoed this sentiment saying that it is ‘zero tolerance’ for any excess in demonstrations.
“If people decide not to follow the rules, there will be more authority in place,” said Marchand. The SPVQ handed out forty tickets so far in connection with road safety and municipal by-laws, but it has said it will not prevent truckers and supporters from demonstrating.
