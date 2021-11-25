There will be free parking downtown in the Ville-Marie borough to encourage Christmas shopping in the area. From Dec.3 – Jan. 2, parking will be free of charge on weeknights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and all day on weekends.
“We hope that many Montrealers will come and support our downtown merchants for their holiday shopping,” said Mayor Valérie Plante. This is an effort to revitalize downtown, Montreal and support local merchants after taking an economic hit from the pandemic.
Some events coming up are the Great Christmas Market, the Santa Claus Parade and Montreal en Fêtes.
