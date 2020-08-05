Forty years of treasured memories at V.I. Antiques & Fine Art

For more than four decades, V.I. Antiques & Fine Art has been helping people identify and sell their collections of Western fine and decorative art. In the last 10 years, owner Victor Isganaitis said his interest and expertise has expanded: “Chinese works of art have caught my attention, and I have been obsessively seeking out antique Chinese bronze, jade, furniture, scroll paintings, and especially porcelains,” he said. “I also invite all those who have any antique Chinese works of art to contact me. I offer a free consultation without any obligations.”
His website viafa.com hints at his varied interests. Names like Tiffany, Christofle, Cartier and artists such as Picasso, Henry Moore, and Rodin intermingle with Chinese objects from the Ming and Qing dynasties.
Isganaitis’ know-how is extensive, as he has worked in antiques and fine art for more than half his life. He’s gained a well-respected reputation in the local community for his professionalism and expertise. However, the pandemic has been challenging for all and there are many heroes, but he says his is “a modest enterprise, that is, dealing in art and antiques” He said, “My warm sentiments go to all the advocates and caregivers in senior’s residences and long-term care facilities who are valiantly trying to provide dignified and safe care for those who, by no fault of their own, are dependent on those who are fortunate enough to be able to give.”
V.I. Antiques & Fine Art is located in Westmount. You can reach them by calling (514) 944 4919 or emailing Victor@viafa.com.
