Former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell has died at 84 of Covid complications. He had been fully vaccinated. Powell was the first African-American secretary of state appointed in 2001 by President George W Bush and the first African-American Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff appointed by Bush’s father President George H.W. Bush. As a General and diplomat Powell’s hallmark was his integrity. He fell out with President Bush over the latter’s insistence that Powell deliver an address to the Security Council in 2003 advocating for the invasion of Iraq based on intelligence of weapons of mass destruction that Powell found faulty and which was later proved to be so. Though it moved the Council, Powell called the speech, “the worst moment of my life.” It was later revealed that Bush wanted Powell to deliver the message because, “he had the highest credibility of anyone in the administration.” Powell resigned some 18 months later. That credibility was well-earned. Though a Republican, he broke with his party and endorsed Barack Obama for the Presidency in 2008.
Powell saw service and was wounded in Vietnam. In 1962, he was one of thousands of advisers sent to South Vietnam by President Kennedy to bolster the local army against the threat from the communist North.
During his tour Powell was injured by stepping on a punji stick, a sharpened wooden stake hidden in the ground and used as a booby trap. In 1968, he returned to Vietnam, receiving a decoration for bravery after surviving a helicopter crash in which he rescued three other soldiers from the burning wreckage.
After returning from Vietnam, Powell obtained an MBA at Georgetown University before an appointment to a White House Fellowship under President Richard Nixon. As a lieutenant-colonel he served in South Korea before a move to the Pentagon as a staff officer. After some time at an army college, he was promoted to brigadier-general and commanded the famed 101st Airborne Division before taking up an advisory role in government.
He worked the Carter administration and then became senior military aide to Caspar Weinberger, the Secretary of Defence under President Ronald Reagan. In 1987, Powell became national security adviser.
When George H.W. Bush entered office in 1989, Powell was appointed Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest military position in the US Department of Defense. At 52, he was the youngest officer ever to hold the post, and the first African-American. Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield were a success and brought Powell's name to an international audience.
He left the army in 1993 and devoted time to writing his autobiography - it topped the New York Times best-seller list - and engaging in charity work. He was touted as a vice-presidential nominee for both Democrats and Republicans before declaring himself for the latter in 1995.
There was talk of him running against Bill Clinton in the 1996 presidential election, but Powell decided he lacked the passion for a political career.
In 2000, George W Bush appointed Powell as Secretary of State.”War should be the politics of last resort," he once said. "And, when we go to war, we should have a purpose that our people understand and support."
