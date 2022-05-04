Former Sûreté du Québec (SQ) Chief Martin Prud'homme has been appointed as the city’s assistant Director General for public security by Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. This is a new administrative position announced last February by the Plante to make urban security a priority amid the rise of gun violence in the city.
Plante praised Prud’homme for his knowledge of police work and managerial experience in the field. “What we need to reinforce is the communication between the City of Montreal and the SPVM,” said Plante. “That will be his job. To coordinate, not only with the SPVM and the City of Montreal, but all the efforts deployed by community groups and other actors when it comes to urban security.”
Prud’homme’s administrative duties will be to coordinate, supervise, and control the activities and resources required by Montreal police, the fire department, the Legal Affairs Department, and the Clerk’s office. He will report to city Manager Serge Lamontagne.
“The complexity of the issues we face means that we need to look at security in a broad sense and that is exactly what the scope of my mandate allows," said Prud'homme.
Prud’homme announced his retirement from public service last May after serving 21 years as a police officer. He was chief of the SQ from 2014 to 2019 when he was temporarily relieved of his duties due to allegations against him that were later dropped.
“I am a happy man,” said Prud’homme. His first task will be to define the terms of the consultations that the city will conduct to select the next SPVM chief. His mandate will come into effect on May 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.