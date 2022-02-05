Former Montreal Canadiens player and radio show host Chris Nilan has been fired from his sports show “Off the Cuff” because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nilan hosted the radio show on TSN 690 for the past decade from Monday to Friday. He was fired by his employer, Bell Media after it denied him a medical exemption from getting the vaccine.
“After consultation with my doctor and based upon my medical conditions, I decided not to take the shot,” he said. Bell Media allegedly ordered Nilan to get vaccinated late last year.
Bell Media has not commented on the situation and has since removed the show from TSN 690’s programming.
Chris Nilan played 688 NHL regular season games and won the Stanley Cup in 1986 with the Montreal Canadiens.
