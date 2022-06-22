Food delivery has an uber cost

It may seem trite, even incredible, but yes, there was a time not long ago, that restaurants that delivered, had their own drivers. If you wanted something from a place that didn't, you had to call a cab and see how they could accommodate you.
When the Uber ride service quickly morphed into a food delivery powerhouse, consumers bit and wouldn't let go. The delivery business, from fast food and haut cuisine to gourmet groceries and depanneur munchies, the food biz delivery service is here to stay.
And people seem to be more than willing to pay the price. But do they know what the price really is?
A couple of burger trios shipped to your door from your favorite fast-food joint seems like a fun and easy online affair. Throw in the service fees, delivery charges, and special menus with a whole lot of tempting and easy add-ons, and the price tag on those burgers can be a whopper. What once cost about $25 in-store or even delivered, can easily cost you above $40 before tax and tip are even calculated.
Most people know by now that it’s not the guy flipping burgers or shoveling fries that gets that bump, not even his boss. It's the middleman. And no, that’s not the driver. The delivery business created a whole new role in industry that is taking larger slices of the pie from both consumer and producer.
The concept exploded with the pandemic, as restaurants faced with seemingly clueless and clumsy, non-science-based roadblocks forced many to turn over even more of their already slim margins to a delivery option. So many restaurants were desperate to stay open that they took anything they could in terms of a lifeline to their customers.
But that lifeline is starting to coil around many like a constrictor.
It’s estimated that more than 10,000 Canadian restaurants closed since the outset of the pandemic, and the Montreal region, which had a thriving restaurant industry, was particularly hard hit, leaving many businesses that never engaged in delivery services relying upon the big delivery services like Uber Eats, DoorDash and Skip the Dishes.
The big companies rely on very heavy, well-financed and multi-platform marketing schemes, sophisticated apps, coding, and are backed by big investors. There's no way an independent restauranteur can stand against such a behemoth. Taking up to 30% of the resto’s take per meal to begin with, the pricing of these services has very little to do with the local restaurants who depend on them, or the drivers in their employ, who are often themselves in economically vulnerable positions.
But now some restaurants are looking to take back the wheel, hiring or rehiring their own drivers and asking faithful local clientele to bear with the wait, something most consumers are clueless about, including a whole generation that is accustomed to instant everything.
There are smaller, more affordable local outfits like Restoloco, which charges about $3 to the consumer and much lower rates to restaurants, but they are slowly getting on board with the public. They also use existing menus and local services like taxis. It's a far cry from the king of all services, Uber, which can lop off almost a third of the tab and then charge service and delivery fees based on demand.
But the hard reality is that delivery makes the current model of the restaurant business less profitable. The middleman stepped in and carved a space for themselves and that space is getting bigger and bigger.
So how much is too much to get your food? Depends on how much money you have and how hungry you are. If you’re good paying $10 more for your favourite meals dropped at your door, fine. But if it costs the restaurant more than double that, the cost may be the difference between them running and shuttering a business, often forced toc u corners on quality and presentation. And yet, people stick with Uber and often drop restaurants that fail to impress.
At first glance it seemed like a match made in heaven, but the cost of the marriage is heavily borne by one side. In an industry that typically relies on slim margins, it’s a recipe for disaster.
Indeed, it's a new truism that there is a labour shortage in Quebec, with countless businesses forced to deal with the lack of available workers, unable to attract people to a whole array of positions, especially restaurants. To manage a delivery service, man the phones, hire drivers, and deliver that food – hot and on time – is more daunting than ever. So until more restaurants and more consumers clue in to more affordable and equitable services like Restoloco, their Uber restaurant bills are here to stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.