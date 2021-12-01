Five Quebec police officers have been suspended with pay during an investigation into the violent arrest of a black teen. Three of the officers were also part of a similar altercation with another suspect on the same night.
The decision comes after videos surfaced online of the violent arrest of Pacifique Niyokwizera. The man was hit several times by SPVQ cops and snow was shoved in his face.
A second investigation is being conducted by the SPVQ in connection with another video showing police officers forcefully handling an individual at Portofino restaurant in Sainte-Foy, Quebec. The intervention was hours before Niyokwizera’s arrest. The SPVQ confirms that three of the five suspended officers were involved in both incidents on Nov. 26.
Jean-Phillpe St-Laurent, 29, says that he got into an altercation with police on the same night, when officers entered the bar to verify vaccine passports. They discovered one of St-Laurent’s friends was not allowed to be there for legal reasons and started a fight with St-Laurent when he tried to defend his friend.
“There was one who picked me up on the bench and threw me to the ground. They jumped on me to overpower me," said St-Laurent. The video filmed by his friend shows police repeatedly kneeing him in the ribs and punching him while he was topless and face down on broken glass. St-Laurent suffered a concussion and a broken nose.
“At one point I wondered if they were going to kill me there. I was getting beaten up and you don't know when it's going to stop,” he said. St-Laurent says it was an ‘abuse of power’ and that his instincts took over when he was trying to defend himself from the officers.
"In boh cases, it will be necessary to determine whether the agents have exceeded the level of force necessary to carry out their intervention," said former SPVQ officer François Doré.
