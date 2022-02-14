Fitness centres and spas reopen at half capacity Monday

In the next phase of its’ reopening plan, Quebec will allow gyms, fitness centres and spas to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Monday as health measures ease in the province.
Also included in the reopening plan are indoor sports and recreational activities including extracurricular school activities with a maximum of 25 participants per group.
Though sports competitions and tournaments are postponed until the end of the month, the maximum capacity for outdoor events is 5,000 people.
Quebec’s reopening plan began last weekend when the limits on private indoor gatherings were lifted, and restaurants could seat 10 people at a table.
Premier Francois Legault claimed that most public health measures would be lifted by March 14 when the reopening plan was announced, however mask wearing and the vaccine passport are still in effect.
