First Nations leaders have demanded that their communities be exempted from Bill 96 stating that it amounts to cultural genocide.
Denis Gros-Louis Director-General of the First Nations Education Council of Quebec said that there are already many barriers to success in the education system for Indigenous communities.
French is usually the third language Indigenous students are taught after English and their traditional language, according to Gros-Louis.
First Nations communities in James Bay and Northern Quebec have been provided an exemption but it is not the case for Indigenous people living elsewhere in the province.
Indigenous leaders met with Quebec officials to ask for the same exemptions to Bill 96 but have been denied.
“This could add stress and could lead to dropouts. It could lead to failures, which will lower R-scores and limit their possibilities in university to pursue their chosen professions,” said Robin Delaronde, Director of education for the Kahnawake Education Center.
Delaronde said the proposed bill is trying to assimilate First Nations people into Quebec culture and that most parents in the community want their children to learn their traditional language first.
“It’s a total disrespect of what we represent as nations and governments,” said First Nations Quebec-Labrador Chief Ghislain Picard. “I don’t think this government is really keen on supporting this notion of First Nation governments being and acting as governments. Bill 96 is an example of that.”
Kahnawake Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer said that Indigenous communities will fight against the bill because it presents a danger to their culture.
Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge has agreed to meet leaders of Indigenous communities to discuss the implications of the law.
