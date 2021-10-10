The Bell Centre was almost at full capacity last Friday night for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias took over the stage, and Montrealers packed in.
Wearing a mask and flashing a vaccination passport was part of the price to pay for getting into the concert. However, it almost didn’t happen.
Organizer Evenko was about to cancel the show. But on Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced changes to public health rules allowing theatres, cinemas and sports venues with assigned seating to operate at full capacity.
Even though it was the reason the concert was able to take place, some think the change in policy may not be the best course of action.
"Personally, I think it might be a bit premature right now to be doing that," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Donald Vinh. "I think we have not mastered or controlled the fourth wave. We are starting to see a slight decrease in community cases but we still have a high number of hospitalized cases including in ICU where 50 per cent of the capacity is devoted to COVID patients, so I'm not sure about the relinquishing of social public health measures, not sure this is the right time.”
Friday’s concert was a test run at the Bell Centre, as Habs fans get ready to cheer on the Montreal Canadiens’ for their home opener next Saturday against the New York Rangers.
