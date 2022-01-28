Survivors and community members will gather Saturday in several cities to commemorate the six lives lost when a gunman opened fire inside a Quebec City Mosque, five years ago. Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzeddine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti were killed during the attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre on Jan. 29, 2017. Thirty-five people survived while five others were seriously injured.
Co-founder of the mosque Boufeldja Benabdallah said that the community will use the anniversary to highlight other issues faced by Muslims such as discrimination and systematic racism. They also want to highlight issues surrounding gun control and the impact of Bill 21 on religious community members. “We said, not only will we make speeches and appeals, but we must take action,” said Benabdallah. Organizers of Saturday’s events are calling for ‘solidarity’ from everyone, including political allies to fight Islamophobia in the province.
“It’s a big loss, but today, after five years, for me, there’s a sense of pride reciting these six names,” said Said Akjour, a survivor of the shooting. Said stayed away from the mosque for a long time after the rampage, haunted with memories of the event. Many other community members found it difficult to return to the mosque for worship after the tragedy according to Benabdallah. Renovations and the implementation of added security measures helped people feel more comfortable.
Mohamed Labidi, co-founder, and former president of the mosque, said that people often overlook those who survived the horrific event. Though he survived himself, he recalls how he lost everything to grief afterwards. His marriage fell apart, he lost his job, his home and he struggled to get counselling. He said he is in a good place now but feels for the survivors whose lives have permanently changed. One victim, Aymen Derbali, now needs a wheelchair after being shot during the attack.
The convicted mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette was originally sentenced to life without parole for 40 years but had that reduced on appeal to 25 years, which raises concerns for the families of the victims who do not want to relive the tragedy. The Supreme Court of Canada will hear an appeal of his sentence in late March.
“We want as a minimum for the government to act to prevent a future tragedy,” said survivor Mohamed Khabar, who was shot twice during the attack. Khabar is pushing for a pan-Canadian handgun ban, and co-signed a letter sent to federal and provincial politicians this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.