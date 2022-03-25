The Federal government is proposing that $2 billion be distributed to the provinces and territories on a per-capita basis in a new bill to alleviate surgery backlogs caused by the pandemic.
“Today's announcement will help repair the damage caused to our health-care system by the pandemic. It is also setting us on the longer-term path towards ensuring that our health-care system can meet the structural and demographic challenges of the 21st century,” said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos upon unveiling details of Bill C-17.
Duclos highlighted the governments priorities in working with the provinces and territories such as improved access to health care, improving mental health services, and broadening the use of virtual care and health applications.
The announcement comes after provincial governments called for a boost to the Canadian Health Transfer (CHT), which provides long term predictable funding for health care and supports the principles of the Canadian Health Act. CHT payments are made on an equal per capita basis to provide treatments for all Canadians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.