Quebec’s Federation of CEGEPs said that forcing Anglophone students to take three courses in French to graduate - demanded by the most recent amendment to Bill 96 - will cause a higher failure rate and is asking the government to withdraw the obligation or defer its application.
“It will be a crisis, a social crisis,” said the Federation President Bertrand Tremblay who recognized that Quebec could not handle a large-scale loss of graduates if students in the anglophone system start failing classes. “This amendment will have a catastrophic effect and amounts to discrimination.”
An initial examination of the French proficiency of first year students enrolled in English CEGEPs revealed that more than 35 per cent of 29,000 students do not have enough knowledge of the French language to complete the required courses.
Tremblay called it ‘wishful thinking’ to expect English speaking students to pick up French overnight. He also said that the recent amendments to the Bill were not part of the original plan proposed by the Liberals.
The new requirement would apply to either the 2022-23 or 2023-24 academic year depending on when Bill 96 is adopted. The government said it is working on a plan to deal with the new policy.
Tremblay has forwarded all the data the Federation has assembled to the Minister for Higher Education Danielle McCann and Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and has asked for a formal meeting with both parties.
“What I care about is the effect on students,” said Tremblay. “We have to say no.”
