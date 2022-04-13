In an emotionally charged interview with The Suburban via Zoom, live from their hotel in Warsaw, Poland, three Russian-speaking ambassadors from Federation CJA gave first hand accounts of the Ukrainian refugee crisis.
Federation CJA dispatched a team of Russian-speaking representatives to assist the Jewish Agency for Israel (JAFI) and Joint Distribution Committee (JDC) with processing refugees. The Russian-speaking Jewish Philanthropy (RSJ) group is headed by its outgoing president, Anna Digerman, and professional director, Oxana Pasternak. She was born in Kyiv and after 10 years in Israel relocated here. Digerman came to Montreal five years ago from Israel. She is from Belarus. Alex Polonsky is from Siberia, Russia. He too moved to Israel and came to Montreal in 2008.
Following our interview, Pasternak wanted to add how overwhelmed she and her colleagues were with the kindness of the Polish people. “It is unbelievable,” she said. “From Uber drivers , to museums, restaurants and the average person it is remarkable.”
“Montreal’s Jewish community is proud to answer the call to support the worldwide campaign to provide humanitarian assistance for Ukrainians,” said Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA. “Having witnessed the heart-breaking situation in Europe with my own eyes just two weeks ago it is without a doubt that we all must do more to help in any way we can. As a community, we are raising significant dollars to support our overseas partners. We can also reinforce the professional and volunteer corps on the ground, and that’s just what our Russian-speaking volunteers will be doing.”
Pasternak had not been to Eastern Europe since her departure from Kyiv some 25 years ago. So, it came as somewhat of a surprise that she would find herself leading a group of six volunteers to Warsaw, Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country.
Acting in concert with overseas partners at JAFI and JDC, Pasternak and her team of six volunteer fellow Russian speakers from Montreal began their 10-day deployment last week. They brought toys, toiletries, and clothing to distribute to anyone in need.
“How lucky we are to have such dedicated, passionate volunteers from RSJ participating in this relief mission,” Pasternak said. “They are active in community life and come from healthcare and the business community.”
Pasternak said that all six volunteers are from the former USSR, and subsequently Israel. They possess “Exceptional leadership skills and willingness to give back to community, driven by a sense of social justice.”
The RSJ Philanthropy division of Federation CJA strives to preserve and develop the culture, traditions, and history of Russian-speaking Jews, working together for the prosperity of our community.
