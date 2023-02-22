Federation CJA, CIJA slam apparent plea deal in CSL antisemitic incident

Federation CJA and the Centre for Jewish and Israel Affairs are troubled over what they believe was a plea deal dropping a promotion of hatred charge for one of two defendants who took part in an antisemitic incident in Côte St. Luc in 2021.
Aymane Boushaba and Jawad Jawad, 19 and 20 years old, at the time, drove through Côte St. Luc with a knife and uttered threats from their car. At the time, the two "The two faced charges of uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and, for one individual, wilful promotion of hatred.”
The incident took place during Israel's conflict with Hamas, and other violent incidents took place as well, at Westmount Square and at a pro-Israel rally downtown.
Late last year, Boushaba was ordered, through a Peace Bond, to refrain from "communicating with members of the Jewish community and from referencing the Jewish community on social media, among other conditions.”
Federation CJA and CIJA were shocked this week to see that the second defendant, Jawad, only pled guilty to uttering threats against the Jewish community.
A statement from the two organizations says "those in the courtroom were left to infer that the additional charge of wilful promotion of hatred has been dropped in a plea deal, thereby eliminating the possibility for the court to evaluate the defendant's actions through the lens of hate propaganda provisions of the Criminal Code. The judge will render sentencing this spring."
CIJA Quebec Vice President Eta Yudin said this development is "quite troubling.
“Dropping this charge means the hateful intent behind the defendant’s actions won’t be acknowledged. Section 319 is there to ensure that perpetrators of hatred are held accountable."
Yudin added that "targeting Jews or anyone for who they are, for how they identify is against the values of our society. Those who seek to foment or act on hate and antisemitism must face serious consequences. We hope that the sentencing will reflect the severity of his actions and include strong protections for our community."
Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak said perpetrators of hate “must know that promoting antisemitism or any form of hatred will never be okay.
"That driving around armed and threatening the Jewish community is unacceptable. Federation CJA and the Community Security Network will continue to work with police forces to ensure the safety of our community. We look toward the justice system to send a clear message with the sentencing that there are real consequences to such actions."
CIJA and Federation CJA say they will continue to follow the case closely "and will attend the sentencing this spring."
