On Wednesday, the National Assembly committee examining Bill 96 adopted a clause stating that federally regulated companies such as Air Canada will be bound by law to do business in French in Quebec.
The committee also decided that small companies should be subject to Bill 101 which requires companies with 50 employees or more to show that French is the primary language of business in their establishment. Small companies – 25 to 49 employees, were exempt from this ‘francization program’ with Quebec Premier Francois Legault previously calling it a ‘regulatory burden’ on small businesses.
“The language regime which must apply in Quebec is Bill 101,” said Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barette. “Quebec workers have the right to work in French and all have the same rights; regardless of whether they work for a company under federal jurisdiction or Quebec jurisdiction.”
The government is pushing to have Bill 96 adopted in the law before the legislature recesses for the summer. According to Jolin-Barrette, some federally regulated companies have volunteered to apply the language laws in most cases.
“So, I invite companies like Air Canada to subject themselves to the rules now because following the sanctioning of Bill 96, the law will apply,” said Jolin-Barrette.
