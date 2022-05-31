Federal travel restrictions extended until June 30

Canada’s Public Health Agency and Health Canada have announced that federal COVID-19 border restrictions will remain in place until at least June 30.
A Conservative Party motion calling on the Federal Government to lift all remaining travel restrictions was defeated on Monday. All travellers entering the country must use the ArriveCan application to enter relevant travel and health information and tourists are still required to show proof of vaccination before entry.
Additionally, unvaccinated Canadians or permanent residents are still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering the country and quarantine for 14 days.
The Canadian Airports Council (CAC) has called for the easing of pandemic measures in airports to reduce the pressure on staff and the interruption of services as the pandemic begins to wind down. It blames health restrictions for the massive baggage delays and long lineups that airports have been experiencing.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra has since said that discussions are ‘ongoing’ with experts and other jurisdictions to work out an appropriate time to remove measures at the border.
"There's obviously a discussion to strike the right balance, to ensure that we maintain our eye on public health but also the fluidity of our economy," said Alghabra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.