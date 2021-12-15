Father of murdered Granby girl pleads guilty to forcible confinement

The father of a seven-year-old girl who was murdered in 2019 by her stepmother, pleaded guilty to forcible confinement before Quebec Superior Court Judge François Huot ahead of a trial scheduled in January.
The forcible confinement plea relates to his having restrained the girl with duct tape. The Crown stayed a charge of criminal negligence causing death and the father will return to court for a sentencing hearing on Jan. 7.
The plea comes days after the girl’s stepmother was found guilty of second-degree murder on Dec. 9. She will return to court on Dec. 17 for a sentencing hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.