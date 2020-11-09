“Where you used to be, there is a hole in the world, which I find myself constantly walking around in the daytime, and falling into at night. I miss you like hell.” ~ Edna St. Vincent Millay.
One of the irreplaceables is gone. Father John Walsh died suddenly Monday of a heart attack as he was preparing for a funeral. He was 78 years young.
It is not possible at times to remove oneself emotionally from the appreciation of great men. Such is the case with Father John. A man beloved by all those he touched. A man who brought together so many for the very first time. A unifying force of nature.
We shall not soon see his like again, if ever.The generation grows weaker. Our world is sadder. The texture of our lives poorer. I first met him when I was at McGill Law and he was a speaker at a conference I held on Holocaust Remembrance. He had just started his unparalleled ecumenical work with Father Stephen Valiquette and Father Barry Egan-Jones. And he was in the process of perfecting his Hebrew. John brought so many communities together. We shared so many important moments of our lives together. Whether it was his outstretched hand being the first to take mine after I received a Martin Luther King, Jr. Award or me being at his side when he was honoured by the St. Patrick’s Society. Just two weeks ago I was with him after I helped facilitate a donation to John’s House - the expansion of the Nazareth Community which he founded for the troubled and the homeless - with Israeli Consul-General David Levy.
Indeed Father John’s passing comes just a few days after the Nazareth Community officially named the new shelter after him. The home will house young adults who suffer from mental health disorders and are at a higher risk of homelessness. He received the Order of Canada two years ago, honoured for his work as a tireless supporter of charitable causes — especially helping the homeless.
Father John served as a priest for 53 years as a curate, chaplain, pastor, Biblical scholar and professor. He was a passionate lover of Israel, lived there for several years and learned fluent Hebrew. He never missed an Israel Independence Day parade. No one in this country did more for Catholic-Jewish reconciliation. In his autobiography “God is Calling,Don't Keep Him on Hold” he wrote, “As a priest, my ministry could not be limited to the administration of the sacraments as the only way to receive God’s grace. It was my mission to work with all people to bring about justice where there is injustice, to uphold human rights, to work for peace, but above all to preach and teach of a living God of mercy who was slow to anger and quick to forgive.”
Father John was a child of Montreal’s North End near Jarry Park. He was Irish of course, and it was a neighbourhood that soon had many immigrant families from Italy. Father John said, “It was a great place to grow up. I played baseball, hockey and football. And I learned French and some Italian.” He has an older sister Marlene with whom he was always very close. In an interview several years ago he said, “We were brought up with a strong sense of family. My brother-in-law Tom died relatively young, and I’m close to my nieces and nephews. I’m very much part of their family.”In fact, just this week, he was making plans for his annual visit to her in Calgary. For two decades he served a large and loyal congregation at St. John Brébeuf in LaSalle where 1,200 to 1,500 parishioners gathered on any given Sunday. At its height, the congregation had some 500 volunteers and four choirs thanks to the work of Father John.
He graduated from high school when he was 15, and from university at 19. Father John completed his religious studies at St. Dunstan’s in Prince Edward Island and was ordained on May 21st, 1966. He once said, “It’s a consciousness, a kind of awareness that comes over you – you can’t shed it. It’s part of you.”
Of his ecumenical work that was sparked by a 1973 exchange trip to Israel that lasted several years he once wrote,“The experience transformed me.I began to walk with Jesus drawn from the depth of Jewish scripture, which made me realize we are in a covenant, in a partnership with God, working together to make the world a better place. We have different religions and cultures, but we all recognize one God. It’s up to us to get along better and recognize that maybe we have more in common than we thought.”And on his involvement in Christian-Jewish Dialogue he once said, “I’m a much better person as a result of my association with the Jewish community.I’m working for a subsidiary company. All of our liturgy comes from the Jewish faith – they were there before we were. I gained a deeper understanding of our own Scriptures after studying theirs.”
Father John’s community activities were all-encompassing. For some 15 years he hosted a top-rated radio show on CJAD. He was Chaplain of the Police Department and Firefighters in Lachine from 1966 to 68; and then Chaplain of the schools in Dorval from 1968 to 1973. He was a past President of the Board of the Missing Children’s Network of Canada and also past President of Catholic Community Services (CCS). The Father John Walsh Celebrity Golf Tournament has raised almost a million dollars for Nazareth House. Along with Robin Burns and Jean Pagé, Father John assisted in organizing the Father’s Day “Walk of Courage” to raise funds for prostate cancer research. In 2016 he was Grand Marshall of the St. Patrick's Day Parade.
His friendships spanned the world, accompanying Elie Wiesel on one of his visits to Montrea, being one of 24 religious leaders invited to lunch with the Dalai Lama and organizing the activities of Pope John Paul's visit to Montreal.
Author Alan Hustak who was a close friend of Father John’s, perhaps summed up his philosophy best when he recalled that Father John said, "Ministry is taking risks, and multi-tasking." No one did it better.
