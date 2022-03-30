A tile hanging from the Ville-Marie tunnel fell and struck a vehicle this week, but no one was injured according to the Ministry of Transportation. The tile allegedly struck the driver’s vehicle head on as they drove in the left lane at about 12:30 p.m Tuesday. Three women were in the vehicle according to a witness who stopped to help them. The tile smashed the vehicle’s windshield on the passenger side.
Two of the three eastbound lanes were closed until crews successfully removed the tile from the road. "Since the safety of road users is the department's priority, an engineer will assess the structure,” said Sarah Bensadoun, Spokesperson for the Ministry. “If further work is required, the department will take the necessary measures."
Bensadoun said the driver has the option of filing a claim with the ministry to cover any damage caused by the falling debris. A ten-year renovation project has been underway for the Ville- Marie tunnel since 2020 to work on ventilation, electricity and drainage with an approximate budget of $2 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.