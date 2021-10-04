Facebook and its social media and messaging apps Instagram and WhatsApp are experencing a global outage today.
"We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook posted on the other prominent social media platforms including Twitter. "We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.
The outage began at approximately 11:20 a.m. Reports say there is no apparent reason for the total server shutdown.
Notably, the outage took place a day after Frances Haugen, a whistleblower from the company, appeared on the CBS News program 60 Minutes, alleging that Facebook's own research demonstrates it magnifies hate and misinformation, and that it chooses "profit over safety.”
