On Monday,B’nai Brith Canada staged a commemoration for Jews who had been expelled from Arab lands. The event was held at the Or Shalom synagogue in Dollard-Des Ormeaux. It is estimated that some 800,000 Jews were expelled from Arab lands between 1947 and 1951. The evening highlighted Montreal Jewish community members who shared their personal experiences and offered a historical context of Jews who were exiled from Arab countries and Iran. Special guests were Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan and Professor David Bensoussan of McGill university. “The expulsion of Jews led to the end of a 2500-year long history in Arab countries and Iran. Today, Jewish communities in those lands are either very small or have ceased to exist at all,” said B'nai Brith CEO Michael Mostyn.
Rachel Bendayan is a Moroccan Jew and the first Sephardic woman ever to be elected to Canada's Parliament. Her election posters were defaced with swastikas earlier this year. Her mother was only one year old when she left Morocco and her father arrived when he was in his teens. His family settled in Côtes-des-Neiges. She learned a lot about their departure and how it was for her family to flee their country in search of a new life. “This history should serve as a basis to move forward and bring people together, to forge closer ties between Jewish and Muslim families everywhere,” said Bendayan. She sees The Abraham Accords and the first direct agreement between Israel and Morocco to be a sign of ‘hopeful times.’
Nina Rabii, a Lebanese Jew, told her story about her childhood in Lebanon. The independence of the state of Israel in 1948 led to changes in the Jewish community and there was tension in the air. “A memory that symbolized our changing reality was when the bombing of our school {Alliance Israelites} took place. The bomb was scheduled to go off after 8 a.m. when it would have taken the lives of many young children. Instead, it went off early, killing the school principal and janitor. After that, community members were being kidnapped and Jewish homes were being bombed." Rabii said that in 1967 many Jews wanted to leave Lebanon to offer their children a more secure future. Nina was one of them. They left to come to Canada after two men came, knocked on her family's door and in an intimidating way asked for her father. Nina and her family landed in Canada in 1968.
Many Jews from Syria also left their homes without any identification and only a suitcase of their belongings. False identity papers helped Jews to go to other countries like Mexico, Brazil, and Canada.
Dr.Bensoussan offered historical insight on the conditions of the departures of Jewish refugees from Arab lands. Circumstances ranged from violence, expulsion and discrimination edicts, dispossession, and obstruction of departures. In 1948 the New York Times released a headline that said Jews from the Middle East were in danger. Difficulties were everywhere. There were massacres in Morocco in 1948 and 1954, and a Tunisian synagogue was ransacked in 1967. In 1947, The Arab League dispossessed all Jews. Jews living in Arab lands had their possessions seized and bank accounts frozen in many cases, and this was much before the War of Independence. In 1948 and 1969, there were public hangings of supposed Jewish spies in Iraq.
Jews in Syria were not allowed to buy property and were under constant surveillance. In Lebanon, Jews were forbidden to be part of the public service. Jews in Cairo and Alexandria flourished in the first half of the 20th century. Systematically, between 1948-56, the government started changing the laws to remove Egyptian citizenship from Jews until they were exiled completely in 1956. ‘Departure without return’ was written on their passports.
In 1948, during Operation Magic Carpet, most Jews from Yemen were rescued by plane to Israel while others fled the country by foot through the deserts. Between 1948-1956 alone, 90,000 Jews left Morocco.
Dr. Bensoussan recalls a memory of former Egyptian President Nasser visiting Morocco in 1961. Police were ordered to take anyone wearing a kippah to prison. He described the ‘panic-filled’ moment when the community had to conceal the identity of a Swiss rabbi by cutting off his beard. He was standing metres away from the troops as a young boy.
Sass Peress told his story about finding Jewish graves in Arab lands. Through a Facebook post, Peress met a man who helped him find his paternal grandfather's lost grave in Sadr City, Iraq. With the help of a Hebrew translator, they located his grandfather's grave that was moved in the 1960’s with many others in a decree to develop the land in Baghdad.
The ancient graves from nearly 400 years ago had been moved and the locations of the new grave sites were not disclosed to families. Peress’ father was under the impression that the grave was gone since he had no news it had survived. Many others came forward as Peress continued the effort to find more lost graves of those who reached out to him online. He took the initiative to clean the burial site and found countless more tombstones along the way. “All burial sites of Jews around the world will be saved and we will be allowed to go back and say our prayers,” said Peress.
To watch the commemoration: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkQZ8KtjfpM&ab_channel=B%27naiBrithCanada
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.