The Canadian Truck Alliance and experts in the field have warned the federal government that the imposed COVID vaccine mandate on truck drivers will impact Canada’s supply chain.
“There isn’t one aspect of the supply chain that won’t be impacted by this measure,” said CTA President Stephen Laskowski. Canada will potentially face a shortage of some products as Laskowski explains that the new mandate will ‘have a negative impact’ on the flow of goods that cross the border.
The federal government requires that all truck drivers crossing the border must be fully vaccinated as of Saturday, after previously stating that truck drivers would be exempt from the requirement and subject to quarantine measures and additional testing.
