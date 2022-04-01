Quebec’s police ethics commissioner, Marc-André Dowd, has upheld a Terrebonne resident‘s complaints against eight police officers for racial profiling. Pierre-Marcel Monsanto a 44-year-old Black man, moved to Terrebonne with his family in 2018 and claims that police have pulled him over twice a month while he was out running errands, with his family in the car most of the time.
Monsanto filed 12 complaints alleging that the police discriminated and harassed him based on his race. The commissioner supported eight of his complaints with the help of the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) but dismissed his harassment claim. The police ethics committee will hold a hearing on the complaints later this year or next.
"When the complainant has not committed any offence, he is likely to feel a strong sense of injustice and a loss of trust with the officers of the Terrebonne Police Department," said Commissioner Dowd. The report from the commissioner lists several cases in which Monsanto was stopped without a valid reason. The report states that police looked up Monsanto’s name 37 times between September 2018 and August 2019.
"Black drivers are under too much police surveillance for no valid reason and it's unacceptable," said Monsanto. "We must end racial profiling by the police because it has become a threat to our freedom and to our safety."
Monsanto was issued more than $6,000 in fines for over a dozen infractions such as burnt-out taillights and ‘distracted driving.’ He was pulled over by police nearly 40 times in less than a year. Most of his tickets were settled in court or thrown away but there is no end to the discrimination he faces on the road, according to Monsanto.
"This is very excessive, abusive, and very, very concerning," said Fo Niemi, CRARR's Executive Director. Monsanto also filed a complaint with Quebec’s Human Rights Commission to dispute his case and said he will limit his driving for now to avoid unnecessary anxiety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.