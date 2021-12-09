Sonny Moroz, newly elected city councillor from Côtes-des-Neiges is calling for a public plenary to answer questions concerning decisions that may have contributed to a low voter turnout in the municipal election.
Moroz said that there were irregularities in the last election and plans to table an opposition motion at the next council meeting on Dec 20, calling for the plenary as well as for the city to fund an independent scientific study on voter turnout. The motion is seconded by Ensemble Montreal members, many of whom according to Moroz, encountered ‘problems with supplies, communication and poorly trained elections staff.’ Montreal voter turnout was 38.32 per cent this year – the third lowest over the last 40 years.
“I want a public séance at city hall so we can ask these questions directly to Elections Montreal officials who took these decisions,” Moroz told The Suburban. He insists that he’s working to increase the ‘democratic legitimacy’ for the next election.
Elections Montreal will have to answer direct questions from city council members concerning polling logistics during the plenary. According to Moroz, there was less access to poling locations. There were 16 locations in the three electoral districts in Côte-des-Neiges this year, compared to 27 locations in 2017. He argued that there was less voter participation in areas that removed voting locations. An advance polling location also ran out of paper ballots in his borough, which he said is not supposed to happen.
Though Elections Montreal added two election days and two advance polling days this year, the city refused Ensemble Montreal’s request to allow seniors 70 and older to vote by mail. Mail in ballots were available to senior residences, hospital patients, and people that needed to self-isolate. However, Moroz said that a low income building for seniors on Lemieux St. in Côte-des-Neiges was not on the list of seniors who were eligible to vote by mail. The residence and the two adjacent buildings normally share a polling station in one of the buildings, but this year seniors had to walk four blocks to reach the nearest voting location.
Moroz said it was a ‘predictable problem.’ “We knew that there was a pandemic we knew that senior homes were going have difficulty voting,” he said.”
He also said there was a higher-than-normal dropout rate of election workers, contributing to low voter turnout in some boroughs. Moroz said there were issues with voting communications as well. Election reminders were addressed to “The Occupant” while federal election notices properly addressed the elector by name. Moroz said he received many calls from people who were misinformed about their voting rights by election staff.
I’m not trying to be critical and say, ‘why didn’t you do your job?’ I’m asking why the best possible options weren’t taken,” said Moroz. “What can we do to make sure this doesn’t happen again […] Let's not lose this opportunity to learn something,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.