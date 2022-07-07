The majority of Quebec‘s English elementary and high schools received failing grades for building conditions in recently disclosed documents.
The Eastern Townships School Board received a D grade for 59 per cent of its buildings and an E grade for 39 per cent of them which is considered ‘very poor’ condition. The English Montreal School Board also received poor grades, with 47 per cent of schools considered to be in ‘very poor’ condition. Over half of the Lester B. Pearson School Board buildings were rated D as well. None of the schools at the New Frontiers School Board received a passing grade.
"Currently, the government authorizes major renovations. If a project is refused, we are given no money for it. So, essentially, the state of our schools is due to the decisions of the ministry," said EMSB chairperson Joe Ortona, who is calling on the government to give school boards more autonomy when it comes to how they use their budgets.
However, Jean-François Roberge, Quebec’s education minister claims that the government has a firm grasp on the state of the various school board buildings and ensures that they are in safe condition.
"Never has a government invested so much in school infrastructure and, more particularly, in the construction of schools," he said. "We have just completed a vast inspection operation and for the first time, the government now has an accurate portrait of the state of our schools."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.