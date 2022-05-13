Quebec’s only English language debate has been called off for the upcoming election after the CAQ and Parti Québécois refused to participate.
The event was organized by English electronic media outlets CTV, CBC, Global and CJAD, who invited all five provincial political parties to join in on the discussion.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s spokesperson Ewan Sauves said that the CAQ would not be participating in the English debate. Legault will however, participate in French language debates organized by French media outlets TVA and Radio-Canada.
"One must understand that each debate requires significant and non-negligible preparation time," said Sauves.
Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said that Quebec’s official language is French after announcing that the party would not partake in the English debate either. "We will of course be available to answer questions from English-speaking journalists," said Plamondon.
Liberal leader Dominique Anglade and Conservative leader Eric Duhaime previously confirmed their attendance to the English debate which is now canceled.
"We, Liberals, will always seek to form a government that represents all Quebecers regardless of the language you speak or where you come from," said Anglade who accused Legault of turning his back on part of the Quebec population.
"Without the participation of all the main party leaders, the English-language media consortium representatives agree it would not be a fair and informative exercise,” said the English media outlets.
