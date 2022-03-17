Quebec Conservative Party leader Eric Duhaime is asking the Legault government to cancel all infraction tickets related to COVID-19 health measures.
Duhaime told the National Assembly that it’s important to abolish these tickets that were mainly given to ‘poor people and give amnesty’ to them as the pandemic wanes down. As well, to reimburse those have already paid fines.
According to a report released two weeks ago by researchers from Univesité de Montreal, 46,563 tickets ranging from $1000 to $6,000 were issued between September 2020 and October 2021. Researchers found that no fewer than 123 offences were issued per day during that period.
Duhaime called out the Legault government for failing to justify the imposition of the curfew in December and said that people are paying fines for violating a law that was unjustified at the base.
Nearly half of all tickets issued in Quebec were issued for curfew violations, with Montreal having the most severe curfew enforcement – a rate of 391.3 citations per 100,000 residents.
