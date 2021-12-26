Drop in COVID cases and hospitalizations in Quebec

Quebec reported 7,874 new cases of COVID-19 today and three additional deaths, while hospitalizations are down by 31 patients. Today’s figure is a dramatic drop from Friday’s 9300.
On Sunday, a total of 427 patients are being hospitalized with COVID which is 31 less than the day before. One less person is in intensive care.
As Premier Francois Legault continues to urge people to get vaccinated in Quebec, 11.8% of the population has received three doses of the vaccine, 84.7% have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 77.7% are double vaccinated.
