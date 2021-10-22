Quebec has announced a new Bill which will dramatically change surrogacy rights and law under its provisions. Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has introduced Bill 2 as a means to reform family law in order to “adjust it to current social realities“ by applying significant changes to the province's family law system.
Contracts signed in Quebec between a surrogate mother and the intended parents have no legal value under the Civil Code. The Bill aims to correct this and allow contracts. Under the Bill, a surrogate mother will need to be at least 21 years old in order to participate in a contract. Her participation must be free of charge, however she may receive compensation for loss of work income and other allowable expenses.
Post-birth, a surrogate mother must be willing to accept that a parent-child relationship will be deemed never to have existed under the law, however up until the moment of adoption, she may change her mind and withdraw from the agreement at any time. The surrogate mother cannot be sued if at any point she decides to have an abortion or keep the child.
The surrogate parents will not have the option to withdraw from the contract once the surrogate mother becomes pregnant. From the moment the surrogacy contract is signed, the child's parents will be obligated to follow through with their responsibilities towards the child and will be bound to contribute to its subsistence.
"This is really important because currently, there are children who find themselves without legal protection," Jolin-Barrette told media on Thursday. "The child, at the moment, is not protected. That is why it is necessary to establish a framework, as we are, very clearly, to protect the child and to protect the surrogate mother."
Quebec’s family law framework has not been revised in nearly three decades.
"Today's society is made up of different family models and this bill restores the balance of legal protections for everyone in them," Hélène Potvin, president of the Chamber of Notaries, stated.
