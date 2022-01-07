Double vaccinated Quebecers who have had COVID in the past should wait to book additional booster shots until there is more data on the issue, according to health experts.
“We have to wait for the results of studies comparing the immune response of these people versus a third dose,” said Dr. Cécile Tremblay of the Hospital Centre at Université de Montréal UdeM.
A document from the National Public Health Institute of Quebec INSPQ dated Dec.16 said that persons infected with COVID constitute a ‘special case.’ Those who have recovered from COVID have ‘robust’ protection since their antibodies last longer and offer more protection than receiving a third dose of the vaccine.
The document said it will be of ‘little use’ for double vaccinated individuals who tested positive for COVID to receive a booster shot and that there could be adverse effects for these individuals.
The uncertainties over the benefits and risks associated with the third dose for those who have been previously infected with the virus suggests that individuals should wait to book their booster shots, according to the document.
