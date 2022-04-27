Montreal city council has voted unanimously to allow dogs on leashes onto public transit by the end of the year. Ensemble Montreal proposed the idea a few weeks ago following an online petition by the SPCA asking Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and STM Chair Eric Alan Caldwell to allow companion animals on public transportation. The petition garnered over 17,000 signatures.
The STM currently allows guide dogs and pets in cages on public transit. Ensemble Montreal leader Aref Salem said this is the next step in making Montreal a ‘pet friendly’ city. "This change in the bylaw would meet a need, while allowing the STM to build customer loyalty," said Salem. Sophie Gaillard, SPCA legal services Director argued that low-income dog owners are the most affected by the current rules because they are unable to take public transit with their pets.
Additionally, it restricts their access to large parks, green spaces and veterinary care, according to Gaillard. “We hear from people who would like to benefit from our community programs, like our low-cost spay-neuter clinic, but they simply can't because they can't bring the dog on the Metro and get to the SPCA,” said Gaillard.
Mayor Plante expressed support for the idea and suggested a pilot project to test it out. The STM will also need to establish some guidelines and parameters for the project, taking into consideration those with allergies, health issues or phobias.
