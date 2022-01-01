Quebec has revoked the dog walking curfew exemption.
The exemption was formally removed from the government website on Saturday. It remains unclear why the Quebec government decided on changing the conditions of the curfew.
Health Minister Christian Dubé has not yet confirmed if removing the exemption for dog walkers was intentional or not. Security Minister Geneviève Guillbault referred questions back to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.
Dog owners were permitted to walk their dogs within a one-kilometre radius of their home during curfew hours during the last curfew that lasted from January to May 2021.
