The Collège des médecins du Québec is calling on the government to modify Bill 96 so that it does not cause disruptions in health care services.
“We believe that nothing should interfere with the relationship between a patient and his or her physician, nothing,” said Collège des médecins du Québec Président Mauril Gaudreault. “It is important that the patient be able to understand and be understood by their physician. This is the fundamental equation that allows for informed consent to agreed-upon care. This is even more consequential when the patient is considered a partner in that care.”
Although Quebec Premier François Legault and Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette have assured the public that the bill would not impose a risk on the health care network, legal experts and advocacy groups remain skeptical that the “grey areas” of the bill will create issues between patients and healthcare providers.
Lawyers warn there are little to no guarantees in Bill 96 that there will be rights to health care and social services in English in Quebec. “To say there’s nothing here to worry about doesn’t seem to me to reflect what people are seeing in the text of the legislation,” said Robert Leckey, Dean of the Faculty of Law at McGill University. Leckey is also concerned that client-patient relationships will be affected to the point that they cannot communicate in their mother tongue, resulting in poorer health care services.
Lawyer Eric Maldoff, Chair of the Coalition for Quality Health and Social Services, criticized the bill for prohibiting certain communications. “It’s one thing to legislate that certain communication is required, like everyone is entitled to be served in French,” said Madloff. “But to go the next step and say nobody can be treated in another language except if the law permits it is a completely different story.” The bill as it stands, mandates all members of Quebec’s civil administration to use exclusively French in written and oral communications with their clients, with some exceptions. Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette referred to an amendment to the bill in February that makes sure Bill 96 does not supersede Section 15 of the Act Respecting Health Services and Social Services, meaning that Anglophones will still have a right to receive those services in English.
Maldoff argues that the amendment is vague and pertains to health care emergencies rather than day-to-day functions, and that it does not cover youth services or mental health care where clear communication between health care professionals and clients is crucial. Leckey believes that the amendments to the bill may only apply to case-by-case exemptions. “The exception for health may be interpreted narrowly — even limited to situations of life and death,” he said.
Lawyer Julius Grey is also worried about the implications on the health care system since there is no guarantee in the bill that new immigrants will be able to access health care in their language six months after they arrive in Quebec.
