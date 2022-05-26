Dollard-des-Ormeaux city council recently tabled a bylaw to launch a subsidy program that offers financial assistance for the purchase and installation of residential charging stations for electric vehicles.
The objective of the newly tabled domestic subsidy is to contribute to the fight against climate change. The program includes one charging station per resident, two charging stations for a property with six units or less, or three charging stations for a property of seven units or more. A 25 per cent subsidy is offered for purchase and installation costs, and a maximum of $150 per charging station.
“This is just one of the many initiatives we have in DDO,” said DDO Mayor Alex Bottausci. “We are delighted to be able to offer this to our residents.”
Dorval became the first municipality to offer a similar subsidy program in 2019, providing a subsidy of 50 per cent for purchase and installation costs of a residential charging station or a maximum of $500.
