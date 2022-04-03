The SPVM arrested a heavily armed drug trafficking suspect at a residence in Dollard-des-Ormeaux last week.
SPVM officers accompanied by a SWAT team apprehended the suspect, Ian Smith, 50, on Wednesday after executing warrants on a vehicle at his residence on Lake St. in the West Island.
A 72-year-old male suspect was also arrested at Smith’s home, and is facing charges of possession of illegal weapons and drug trafficking.
Officers seized three 9-mm pistols, a machine gun, ammo clips, 42 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated value of $100,000, methamphetamine, Viagra tablets and $7,000 in cash during the raid.
Smith appeared before a judge at the Montreal courthouse on Thursday. He was charged with possession of unauthorized firearms and possession of firearms.
He has an extensive criminal record and previously served a 41-month prison sentence in 2016 for possession of illegally manufactured firearms.
